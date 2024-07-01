Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 300 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 129,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

