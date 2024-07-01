Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.