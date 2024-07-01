Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,763,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.58. 321,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

