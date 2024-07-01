Chapin Davis Inc. Has $797,000 Holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 892,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,301.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 172,070 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

SCD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. 6,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,188. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $15.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

(Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.