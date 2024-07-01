Chapin Davis Inc. Has $824,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 133.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 141.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,496,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,759,000 after purchasing an additional 362,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.15. 816,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,902,223. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

