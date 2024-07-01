Chapin Davis Inc. Has $862,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.13. 438,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

