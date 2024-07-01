Chapin Davis Inc. Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,849 shares of company stock worth $10,579,038. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 506,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

