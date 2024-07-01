Chapin Davis Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEA stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.