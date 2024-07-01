Chapin Davis Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after buying an additional 82,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $344.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $341.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

