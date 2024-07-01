Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

TOL traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $135.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

