Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 428 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,691 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.35 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

