Chapin Davis Inc. Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 81,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DKS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.85. 1,508,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $234.47. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

