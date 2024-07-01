Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,926 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $110.16 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.