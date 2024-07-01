Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $215.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

