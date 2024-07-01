Chatham Capital Group Inc. Makes New $1 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $848,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.62.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

