Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 710 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 118,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

PSK opened at $33.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

