Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 873 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 72.3% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 69,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

