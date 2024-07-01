Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.24, but opened at $29.77. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 17,576,321 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,618,862 shares of company stock valued at $501,046,742. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 18.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

