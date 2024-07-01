Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$3.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

CHR opened at C$2.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.28. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36. The firm has a market cap of C$465.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

