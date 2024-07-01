Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Chubb by 10.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Chubb by 16.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

CB stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.35. 389,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $186.52 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.30 and its 200-day moving average is $248.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.