Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KWS. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.51) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,163.75 ($27.45).

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,310 ($29.30) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,101 ($13.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,498 ($31.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,822.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,596.33.

In other news, insider Don Robert acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.08) per share, with a total value of £55,883 ($70,890.52). Corporate insiders own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

