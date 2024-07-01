Citizens Business Bank Has $4.29 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Citizens Business Bank decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $509.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $498.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

