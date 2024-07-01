Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 7.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

