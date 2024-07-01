Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the May 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,131. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,250.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

