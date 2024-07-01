CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CMG Holdings Group Price Performance

CMGO opened at $0.00 on Monday. CMG Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get CMG Holdings Group alerts:

About CMG Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.