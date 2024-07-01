Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,093.23

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,093.23 and last traded at $1,093.23, with a volume of 4979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,085.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $960.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $895.96.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $6,702,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $8,630,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $890,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

