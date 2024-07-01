Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.2 days.
Cogeco Price Performance
CGECF stock remained flat at $34.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.
About Cogeco
