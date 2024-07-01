Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FOF opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.