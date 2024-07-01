Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Down 32.0% in June

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $11.56 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
