Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Down 32.0% in June

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $11.56 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

