Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Update

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 106,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.88. 37,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $791.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

