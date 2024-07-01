Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 689,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $25,163,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 291,177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ELP opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

