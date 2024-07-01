Comparing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -7.93% -2.28% -1.55% Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and Ucommune International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 4 10 0 2.60 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $57.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Ucommune International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.95 billion 5.47 -$158.00 million ($0.69) -65.28 Ucommune International $459.82 million 0.00 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Ucommune International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Summary

Ucommune International beats Zillow Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

