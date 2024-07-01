Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

