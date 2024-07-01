Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 1,094 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $500.13 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

