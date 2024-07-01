Compass Ion Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,241,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $242.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

