Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $312.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.30. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

