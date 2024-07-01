Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $215.01 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.