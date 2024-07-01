Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGE. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,149,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVGE opened at $69.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

