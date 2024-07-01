Compass Ion Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $172.95 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.57.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

