Compass Ion Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $218.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

