Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Argus boosted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,961.50 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,624.50 and a 12-month high of $4,040.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,759.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,626.59. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

