Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 243,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 377,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

