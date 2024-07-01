Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 4,055 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $248.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.00. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

