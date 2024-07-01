Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.91. The stock had a trading volume of 83,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

