Constellation Brands (STZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 3rd. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY25 guidance at $13.50-13.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.800 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $257.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.