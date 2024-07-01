Contrasting BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) & Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for BTCS and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS 1,519.73% -20.75% -17.64% Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.34 million 16.17 $7.82 million $1.29 1.07 Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.30 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.08

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BTCS beats Integrated Ventures on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

