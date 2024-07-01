Contrasting Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) & Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Group 1 Automotive and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Group 1 Automotive
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Lazydays
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $330.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Lazydays.
Volatility & Risk
Profitability
This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Group 1 Automotive
|3.23%
|22.45%
|7.62%
|Lazydays
|-12.48%
|-16.47%
|-3.86%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Lazydays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Group 1 Automotive
|$18.21 billion
|0.22
|$601.60 million
|$42.36
|7.02
|Lazydays
|$1.08 billion
|0.03
|-$110.27 million
|($9.62)
|-0.26
Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Group 1 Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
99.9% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Group 1 Automotive beats Lazydays on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.