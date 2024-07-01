Contrasting National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. National Health Investors pays out 118.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out -2,750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $319.83 million 9.19 $135.65 million $3.05 22.21 Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 4.64 $2.92 million ($0.04) -389.00

This table compares National Health Investors and Alpine Income Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for National Health Investors and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 4 4 0 2.50 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

National Health Investors presently has a consensus target price of $62.13, suggesting a potential downside of 8.28%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $18.69, suggesting a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 41.40% 10.41% 5.30% Alpine Income Property Trust -1.45% -0.24% -0.12%

Summary

National Health Investors beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

