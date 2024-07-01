Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 184,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $34.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $560.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

