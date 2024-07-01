Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $174.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.